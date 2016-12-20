Top ten places to spend New Year’s Eve in and around Plano

Ring in 2017 the right way at one of the many parties in and around Collin County. If it’s dinner, dancing or live entertainment you’re after, here are just a few of the best ways to say good bye to a long year and start the next one off right. (white truffles at Princi Italia, anyone?)

Salute to 2017 with Princi Italia for New Year’s Eve

A four four dinner, dancing and live entertainment. The menu includes Tortellini Fonduta with black truffle butter, shaved alba white truffles and parmigiano reggiano; Brussel Sprouts Salad with crispy prosciutto, pecorino cheese and balsamic glaze; Bone-in Beef Short Rib with truffle whipped potatoes, chanterelles and citrus gremolata; Chocolate Molten Lave Cake with raspberry sauce and hazelnut gelato; and Tiramisu.

When: Thursday, December 31 st | 11 am – 8:30 pm

Supper Club Menu | 8:30 pm until midnight

Where: Princi Italia | 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 120, Plano, Texas 75093

Price: $50 for the Four Course Menu

More: princiitalia.com

Stonedeck Pizza Pub’s New Year’s Eve

For those in search of an “anything goes” New Year’s Eve celebration, Stonedeck Pizza Pub in Deep Ellum is the answer. There will be karaoke and a series of hour-long specials and a midnight toast starring Stonedeck’s Raspberry Kisses shot. Then, after midnight, recover with a complimentary Twisty Bread.

Hourly specials include:

10 – 11 p.m.: Hot Toddy warm-up

11p.m. – midnight: $1 Pinwheels

Midnight – 1 a.m.: Toast 2017 with Raspberry Kisses shot

1 – 2 a.m.: complimentary Twisty Bread

When: December 31 | 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Stonedeck Pizza Pub | 2613 Elm St., Dallas, Texas 75226

Food and champagne at Crú Food and Wine Bar

Enjoy a stunning three course meal on New Year’s Eve at Crú and stick around for a complimentary champagne at midnight! The menu has Lobster Bisque with american black caviar crostini, Ahi Tuna Tartar, Roasted Rack of Lamb, Egg Nog Crème Brûlée, Crispy Caramel Tuile and much, much more.

When: Saturday, December 31

Early Seating (5:30 – 8 p.m.)

Gala Seating (8:30 – 10 p.m.)

Where: Crú Food and Wine Bar

West Village | 3699 McKinney Ave., #107, Dallas Texas 75204 | 214.526.9463

Shops at Legacy | 7201 Bishop Rd., #E2, Plano, Texas 75024 | 972.312.9463

Watters Creek | 842 Market St., Allen, Texas 75013 | 972.908.2532

Price:

Early Seating $50 for 3 Course Prix Fixe

Gala Seating $65 for 3 Course Prix Fixe

More: cruawinebar.com

New Year’s at The Londoner with The Stoneleighs

Addison’s The Londoner boasts no cover charge and a performance from The Stoneleighs, DFW’s premiere Rolling Stones tribute band. There will be awesome drink specials all night long, with a champagne toast at 6 and midnight.

When: December 31 | 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 14930 Midway Rd, Addison, Texas 75001

More: londoneraddison.com

New Year’s Eve at Mio by Amore

Be welcomed into one of our favorite Italian Kitchens with a glass of prosecco aperitif on the house with purchase of New Year’s Eve entree. The New Year’s menu has everything from Charcuterie to Pollo di Campagna to Mio’s Surf and Turf. Don’t forget the house-made desserts.

Where: 6505 W Park Blvd., #320, Plano, Texas 75093

More: 972.781,0310 | miobyamorevinotecaitaliankitchen.com

@nerdvana.food+spirits’ inaugural New Year’s Eve party

Newly opened @nerdvana, in Frisco Square invites guests 21+ to try the regular menu and its the 8-bit menu as well, plus half-priced bubbles by the glass and an array of throwback and modern video games on 15 consoles. Reservations are highly encouraged.

When: December 31 | 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 5757 Main St., #112, Frisco, Texas 75034

More: 214-618-9732 | nerdvanafrisco.com

PINSTACK New Year’s parties

PINSTACK has two awesomeoptions! There are two New Year’s packages–one for families and one late night–which both include unlimited rock climbing, laser tag, bumper cars, high ropes challenge course, laser maze and bowling (based on availability), in addition to catered cuisine and non-prize video games. Cash bar will be available for additional cost.

Family party

When: 4:30p – 8:30p

Price: $49.99 Adult | $39.99 Child (under 12)

One game of Bowling and shoe rental, 20 redemption points, unlimited buffet and a complementary glass of champagne for adults.

Late night party (must be 21 and up)

When: 9:30pm – 1:30am: 21 & over

Price: $59.99 per person

One game of bowling and shoe rental, 20 redemption points, high-end cuisine, a complementary glass of champagne and a cash bar

Where: 6205 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, Texas 75024

More: pinstackbowl.com

Dinner at Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine

A stylish New Year’s party, a four-course dinner, party favors and a champagne toast … New Year’s at Julia Pearl will be classy, a little fancy and also will feature the renowned group Fingerprints.

When: December 31

Where: 2301 N Central Expy., #195, Plano, Texas 75075

More: juliapearlsoutherncuisine.com

Filmore’s New Year’s Eve party

Filmore’s Pub will celebrate the end of the year with drink specials all day. There will be party favors, champagne and The Jack Kerowax band, performing.

When: December 31

Where: 1004 E 15th St., Plano, 75074, Texas, United States

More: thefillmorepub.com

Annual New Year’s Eve at II Brothers Grill

One of the best local bars in the Plano/Frisco area will be jamming out with live music featuring Texas Flood, $4 Fireball all night and a free champagne toast at midnight.

When: December 31 | 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 8308 Preston Rd, Ste 198, Plano, Texas 75024

More: iibrothers.com