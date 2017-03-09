Celebrating the 400th issue of Plano Profile at Legacy West

As the doors were swung open by two males models, 100ft of red carpet led VIP guests from across the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex into the hottest party in town—our March Cover Party, commemorating the 400th issue of Plano Profile and celebrating the opening of Legacy West.

The industrial venue, graciously loaned to us by Legacy West, was an unfurnished future office space on the east side of the development and above the future home of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House. The vast space, with floor to ceiling windows, looked out over the North Dallas Tollway and Windrose Avenue.

As they waltzed along the red carpet, guests were welcomed with a glass of champagne to enjoy as they completed their short stroll into the main event—an area effortless transformed into a glamorous party scene complete with cocktail tables and a chic white lounge by the expertise of Ducky Bobs (Classic Event & Tent Rentals). Completing the look were white blooms by Floral Image Dallas and Ergo Candles, premium fragrance soy candles made right here in Plano.

As the evening progresses guests gushed over delicious appetizers by Kent Rathbun Catering and creative cocktails from Zodiac Vodka, while enjoying jams played by DJ Leo of Futura Events Dallas. Frost 321 provided a show of magical mist by using liquid nitrogen to freeze cocktails such as Cranberry Vodkas and White Russians.

Among those in attendance was our guest of honor, Fehmi Karahan, developer of Legacy West and the focus of our March cover story. Also part of the fun was Sam and Sandra Moon, owners of Sam Moon and the new Renaissance Hotel, opening this summer in Legacy West, on the corner of Windrose Avenue and Legacy Drive.

With Legacy West’s first store, West Elm, having opened the day before, everyone was excited to get glimpse into the future of this new mixed-use development which will celebrate the inauguration of many more shops and restaurants in the coming months.

Cheers to another 400 issues of Plano Profile and a bright future for Legacy West!

Photography by Stephanie Tann and Taylor Alvarado.