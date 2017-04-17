Preview Party at Hub Streat in Downtown Plano

This weekend looks set to be a blast in downtown Plano! Not only is our historic downtown Plano hosting the 2nd annual Plano Arts Fest, Hub Streat—the food venue we’ve all been waiting for—is hosting a preview party!

Hub Streat, culinary entertainment center, in downtown Plano is both a food truck park (yay!) and an entertainment venue with four full time restaurants; Atlas Tacos, opening this summer); Salt & Season Rotisserie, opening this summer; Pizza Girl on Wheels, opening late spring; and Joe Spuds Burgers & Fries, opening spring a.k.a very soon!

They’re excited to show you around so join them this Saturday for their first preview day..and night! Here are the details:

Pre-opening of Hub Streat

The event will begin with an afternoon of 🐝 bee-themed art, craft beers, cocktails, live music, games, and food. And a portion of the proceeds will go towards our Save The Honey Bees campaign.

The festivities will then continue into the night (until 2am!) with DJ Chris C-Spun of In The Mix Pro, LED Poi Dancers and LED Hula Dancers!

🎉FESTIVITIES🎉:

Honey Infused Craft Beers🍻

Gandolfo’s New York Deli Dallas

Fried Pies for All Truck

Honey Themed Cocktails 🍸

Bee-themed Treats

Products from Local Artisans

Family Friendly! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Come in your 🐝 costume!

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

1pm-5pm: Taylor-DeLatte 🎸🎤

6pm-10pm: Ryan Ready 🎸🎤

10pm-2am: DJ Chris C-Spin of In The Mix Pro/LED Poi Dancers/LED Hula Dancers

ART＋ DANCE ＋ MUSIC ＋ MISCHIEF 😎

-Rooftop Bar🍸 ＋DJ’s 🎶 ＋ LED Light Dancers 👾 ＋ Food Trucks.

-Outdoor Craft Beer 🍻 Garden + Cocktails 🍸

Hub Streat will be open from 11 am – 2am, so you can stop by before, after or during the Plano Art Fest which will start at 5pm at the McCall Plaza! The Plano Art Fest will include contemporary art installations curated by Dallas artist Joshua King from the AURORA festival, food trucks, an Artisan Lounge presented by Artisan Vapor Company, and a concert held on the Hub Streat Stage in McCall Plaza featuring local bands and regional headliner Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, a band known for their garage/ punk/ soul sound. The Plano Arts Fest continues on Sunday from 10am with a full day of community events, including the Chalk It Up competition, at Haggard Park. (Click here for the full Plano Art Fest schedule.)