Plano named #1 healthiest housing market in the U.S

In a new study, SmartAsset has determined which big cities in the US have the healthiest housing markets, and Plano came in at number one.

The study measured each housing market by its stability, risk, fluidity (ease of sale), and affordability. Only .6% of homes in Plano decreased in value in 2016, which, compared to a national average of 16.7%, helped them rank first in the risk category as well as the overall study.

Other stats the study revealed about Plano are:

12 is the average number of years people in Plano stay living in the same home. The national average is 12.4 years.

3.7% of Plano homes have negative equity. The national average is 12.5%.

0.6% of Plano homes decreased in value in 2016 compared to a national average of 16.7%.

28.4 is the average number of days a Plano home spends on the market. The national average is more than double at 60.1 days.

19.8% is the home costs as % of income. The national average is 23.3%.

Three other Texas cities also ranked in the study’s top ten healthiest housing markets: Arlington #2, Grand Prairie #7 and Irving #8.

Click here for more.

Image shows 3660 Ranchero Road, Plano. This six bedroom sprawling gated masterpiece has it all—including more than 2.6 acres of land, a tennis court, resort pool with slide, a huge outdoor living space, theatre, gym, library, game-billiards and wine cellar. There’s even a 2nd game room upstairs. On sale for $6,399,000, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s invites you to look around this Sunday April 23 during an open house from 2-4 p.m. Find out more here.