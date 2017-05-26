Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano celebrates a Legacy of Love

On April 20, The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano partnered with Mercedes-Benz of Plano and TOOTSIES to host the fifth annual Legacy of Love Benefit & Fashion Show.

In honor of the fifth anniversary of Legacy of Love, this year’s event recognized five women of vision who have devoted their lives to leaving a legacy for the children of Collin County. Honorees were Sandy Brennan, Joyce Houlihan, Sue de Mille Minyard, Dr. Betty Muns and Sen. Florence Shapiro. Mayor Harry A. LaRosiliere presented proclamations to each honoree during the show.

The evening kicked off with light bites from notable Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants, including Capitol Grille, Seasons 52, Del Frisco’s Grille and RA Sushi. Guests were treated to a fashion show, directed by Jan Strimple Productions, and featuring patients from Children’s Health. With Courtney Kerr as emcee, the show featured fashions by TOOTSIES, Circa2000 Menswear and Animal Crackers. The evening closed with announcing the raffle winners and dessert from Sprinkles and Shake Shack.

Since 2010, The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano has raised more than $750,000 in support of the Children’s Health mission to make life better for children. Find out more about The Woman’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano here.