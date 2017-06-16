The Star in Frisco Will Host Championship Boxing on Saturday

The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will be hosting championship boxing for the first time on Saturday, June 17. Golden Boy Boxing will be aired on ESPN in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, featuring the fight for the WBC Fecarbox super lightweight title.

Top Golden Boy’s prospects from Texas who are set to fight include Joshua “The Professor” Franco, Vergil Ortiz, Jr., Javier Martinez, Alex Rincon, Saul Palacios and Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr.

Check out the Dallas Cowboys official online release for more details.

Tickets for Fight Night at The Star are on sale and priced at $90, $50, and $20.

Call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Walk up purchases are available at the AT&T Stadium Box Office (Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or on day of the event at the Ford Center Box Office beginning at 3:00 p.m.