Toyota, KHYI 95.3-The Range and the City of Plano held a press conference at Toyota North America headquarters this morning to kick off Toyota Texas Music Revolution 22. KHYI General Manager Joshua Jones announced the exiting list of artists who will perform at the two-day concert.

The lineup includes: Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gary P. Nunn, Texas Gentlemen, The O’s, Buffalo Ruckus, Austin Cunningham, Bird Dogs, Two Tons of Steel, Drew Kennedy and Jesse Dayton.

Read more: Inside One Toyota: A look at the campus and the culture

Ryan Bingham is best known for “The Weary Kind,” a song he wrote for the 2009 film, Crazy Heart starring Jeff Bridges. The song won a Golden Globe, a Grammy and an Oscar.

Price is one of the hottest up and coming stars of country music with recent appearances on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits and at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

Add Texas legends Ray Wylie Hubbard and Gary P. Nunn and you’ve got one great “red dirt” lineup.

In keeping with the unique spirit of Toyota Texas Music Revolution, one of the artists appearing at this year’s event, The Texas Gentlemen performed perform at the press conference.

Read more: Toyota GVP Julia Wada on collaborative leadership

The Texas Gentlemen starts Friday, March 23th at the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Day 2 on Saturday, March 24th, features two stages of great non-stop music at the park. TTMR moved to Plano in 2016 after spending 19 years at Southfork Ranch in Parker. Tickets went on sale at noon today.

For more information on TTMR including tickets click on www.toyotatmr.com