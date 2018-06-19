Outdoors

Embrace the thrill of boating at Highport Marina on Lake Texoma

Plano Profile
Posted on

Highport Marina, Lake, Jetski

For boating out to your favorite sandy beach, fishing in the early hours of the morning and skimming over waves on a jet ski, there’s no better place than Highport Marina on Lake Texoma—a one-stop facility for all your boating and recreational needs.

Marina Slips and Docks

If you are planning to add boating to your summer agenda, you probably want to know where your boat can stay. Highport Marina offers a variety of slips. It has 13 different kinds of covered slips and nine open slips. In addition, the marina offers two sizes in their Boathouse ZH. Also, another option is Puerto Del Sol, with a luxurious clubhouse that includes spa baths with showers, lounge area, full kitchen and a business center. There are also docks that have slips which range from simple amenities to two or three bedroom float-in dockos that “capture the spirit of the great outdoors.”

They even have a MarineMax boat retailer onsite featuring premium brands such as Sea Ray, Azimut, Boston Whaler and more!

Highport Marina, Lake, boats,

Marina Service Department

In order to have a memorable time on the lake, you’ll need to ensure your boat is in excellent working condition. The Highport Marina Service Center is the place that will ensure that. The service department maintains a variety of parts on site. It also has good relationships with vendors who can provide overnight delivery for quick access to parts. In addition, Highport Marina Service Department also has a 50-ton lift to haul boats out to be cleaned, transported, repaired and more. Furthermore, the service department offers winterization packages that can be tailored to fit your needs.

Other Marina Amenities

With a variety of slips and an excellent service department, Highport Marina offers many more amenities to provide the best, most memorable adventure you can have on Lake Texoma. The restaurants located in the marina provides an excellent meal and place to gather with friends. In addition, Mo’s Grill offers a to-go menu to provide you an excellent meal for your lake adventure. Meanwhile, after a long day on the lake, The Island Bar & Grill is the place to celebrate a successful day with food and beverages and a great view of the marina.

In addition, Highport Marina offers pontoon boat and jet ski rentals. They also offer tube, wakeboard and ski rentals for the day. It is important to know that the rates on its website do not include fuel and are subject to change on holidays.

Highport Marina, Boat, Jet ski, Lake

So cool off and have fun at Lake Texoma this summer by using Highport Marina – especially on July 7th when Highport Marina hosts the largest fireworks show on the lake starting at 9:15 pm.

Highport Marina, Lake Texoma

Highport Marina is more than a just weekend getaway. It’s a lifestyle!

120 Texoma Harbor Drive
Pottsboro, Texas 75076

903-786-7000
[email protected]
Highport.com

Plano Profile
Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
3.0K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
3.0K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
1.7K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
1.6K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
1.5K
1
Community

North Texas Food Bank is moving to Plano
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.2K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas
1.1K
Downtown Plano

The Wooden Spoon: Scandinavian gifts and goodies in downtown Plano
1.1K
Health

Meet Amy Morrison, a pioneer in mental health medicine
TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Beauty

TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano
Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas
1.1K
Allen

First look: Allen’s mixed-use development Stacy Green
Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas
1.0K
Arts

Announcing the North Texas Performing Arts Academy
Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
887
Arts

Q&A: Singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe at Legacy Hall
To Top