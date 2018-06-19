Embrace the thrill of boating at Highport Marina on Lake Texoma

For boating out to your favorite sandy beach, fishing in the early hours of the morning and skimming over waves on a jet ski, there’s no better place than Highport Marina on Lake Texoma—a one-stop facility for all your boating and recreational needs.

Marina Slips and Docks

If you are planning to add boating to your summer agenda, you probably want to know where your boat can stay. Highport Marina offers a variety of slips. It has 13 different kinds of covered slips and nine open slips. In addition, the marina offers two sizes in their Boathouse ZH. Also, another option is Puerto Del Sol, with a luxurious clubhouse that includes spa baths with showers, lounge area, full kitchen and a business center. There are also docks that have slips which range from simple amenities to two or three bedroom float-in dockos that “capture the spirit of the great outdoors.”

They even have a MarineMax boat retailer onsite featuring premium brands such as Sea Ray, Azimut, Boston Whaler and more!

Marina Service Department

In order to have a memorable time on the lake, you’ll need to ensure your boat is in excellent working condition. The Highport Marina Service Center is the place that will ensure that. The service department maintains a variety of parts on site. It also has good relationships with vendors who can provide overnight delivery for quick access to parts. In addition, Highport Marina Service Department also has a 50-ton lift to haul boats out to be cleaned, transported, repaired and more. Furthermore, the service department offers winterization packages that can be tailored to fit your needs.

Other Marina Amenities

With a variety of slips and an excellent service department, Highport Marina offers many more amenities to provide the best, most memorable adventure you can have on Lake Texoma. The restaurants located in the marina provides an excellent meal and place to gather with friends. In addition, Mo’s Grill offers a to-go menu to provide you an excellent meal for your lake adventure. Meanwhile, after a long day on the lake, The Island Bar & Grill is the place to celebrate a successful day with food and beverages and a great view of the marina.

In addition, Highport Marina offers pontoon boat and jet ski rentals. They also offer tube, wakeboard and ski rentals for the day. It is important to know that the rates on its website do not include fuel and are subject to change on holidays.

So cool off and have fun at Lake Texoma this summer by using Highport Marina – especially on July 7th when Highport Marina hosts the largest fireworks show on the lake starting at 9:15 pm.

Highport Marina, Lake Texoma

Highport Marina is more than a just weekend getaway. It’s a lifestyle!

120 Texoma Harbor Drive

Pottsboro, Texas 75076

903-786-7000

[email protected]

Highport.com