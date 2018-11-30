Watters Creek to welcome specialty women’s retailer J.Jill

Just in time for the holiday season, Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm welcomes unique women’s fashions from leading retailer J.Jill.

J.Jill offers women’s apparel in misses, petite, tall and plus sizes, as well as accessories and footwear. With new styles arriving every month, the brand provides a versatile and easy-to-put-together approach to dressing with friendly, guiding service. Featuring three collections, the J Jill Collection offers seasonal wardrobe staples, Pure Jill marries a touch of luxurious, soft fabrics with casual style, and Wearever is perfect for on-the-go women and wrinkle-free travel options.

“We’re excited to welcome a great brand like J. Jill to Watters Creek,” said Debra Martinez, marketing director for Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms. “We want to offer our guests the best mix of retailers and restaurants, and their national brand will be a great addition to the shopping center.”

Read more: Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano

J.Jill is located next to Sephora at 913 Garden Park Drive and is now open.

Watters Creek has also recently welcomed ZuZu’s TuTus, a shop for little girls’ special occasion dresses and skirts from infancy through the toddler ages and up to nine years old, and The Green Tuffet which specializes in new, vintage, restored and antique items for the home.

For the most up-to-date information on Watters Creek, visit watterscreek.com.