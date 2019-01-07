Vegan eatery, Nature’s Plate comes to Plano

A new vegan to-go eatery will open in Plano this Thursday. At Nature’s Plate, customers are able to choose from a variety of plant-prepared meals. Meals include traditional vegan fare, as well as animal-free spins on shepherd’s pie, sweet potato enchiladas, and veggie mac and cheese. Based on the belief that whole, plant-based foods are a big part of the answer to society’s biggest issues – including obesity, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and general lack of health/vitality, Nature’s Plate makes it easier to add real food to diets while cutting out processed, factory-farmed items.

Read more: A vegetarian’s guide to eating Mexican and Tex-Mex in Plano

Nature’s Plate was founded by sisters Annette Baker and Marianne Lacko. They were inspired to launch their business after many of their friends noted that they would be willing to eat more vegan food if they had someone who was willing to cook for them. The two themselves have been vegan for over 15 years and cite veganism as having done wonders for their energy levels and athletic abilities.

Read more: We the Birds founders Natalie and Sarah Knowlton discuss fashion, freedom, and French macarons

Additionally, Nature’s Plate will be launching a Nutrition JumpStart program, which is set to run from January 21 – February 17. The program costs $250 per week and includes an initial assessment of needs and 30-minute individual counseling with plant-based registered dietician Rhyan Geiger, RDN, as well as vegan meals and snacks provided by Nature’s Plate.

Nature’s Plate uses all vegan, non-GMO, whole grains and mostly organic ingredients. Gluten free, nut free, soy free and no added oil options are also available for purchase. The Plano location opens Thursday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Nature’s Plate

8404 Preston Road #226, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More: 214.430.7835 | naturesplate.com