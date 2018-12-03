Ninja Nation opens in Frisco

Fans of American Ninja Warrior, rejoice! A new kind of indoor obstacle course is now open in Frisco. At Ninja Nation, guests can train and participate in a multitude of challenges. Participants receive instruction from a well-trained group of coaches, some of which have actually appeared on NBC’s hit reality competition series “American Ninja Warrior.”

Ninja Nation offers courses in two categories: performance and development.

In the performance classes, guests can take core, cardio, lower body, and upper body classes. These classes will help the participants build the dexterity and endurance needed for the development classes.

The development classes consist of static obstacles, dynamic obstacles, and climbing skills. In static obstacles, students will train on a mix of stationary upper and lower body obstacles learning to gain body control and move efficiently. The dynamic obstacles consist of ziplines, trapeze, spinning balance obstacles, and bars, among others. There is also a climbing course, in which guests can participate in activities such as rope climbing, salmon ladder, rock climbing, and the warp wall.

Guests can put their skills to the test in the Team Ninja and Ninja Games courses, where they can group up into teams and duke it out in collaborative and/or competitive games.

There is also a family course, in which guests five years of age and older can partake in the games and obstacles with structured coaching.

Ninja Nation can be booked and rented out for birthday parties, work retreats, and other events. They can also deliver their mobile obstacle course directly to you. Parents who homeschool their children can also register them for classes at Ninja Nation as part of their physical education curriculum.

Ninja Nation

7140 Dena Dr., Frisco

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More: 214.937.4942 | ninjanation.com