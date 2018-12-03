Leisure

Ninja Nation opens in Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Ninja Nation is now open in Frisco | Via @NinjaNationFriscoTX

Fans of American Ninja Warrior, rejoice! A new kind of indoor obstacle course is now open in Frisco. At Ninja Nation, guests can train and participate in a multitude of challenges. Participants receive instruction from a well-trained group of coaches, some of which have actually appeared on NBC’s hit reality competition series “American Ninja Warrior.”

Ninja Nation offers courses in two categories: performance and development.

Read more: Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County

In the performance classes, guests can take core, cardio, lower body, and upper body classes. These classes will help the participants build the dexterity and endurance needed for the development classes.

Via @NinjaNationFriscoTX on Facebook

The development classes consist of static obstacles, dynamic obstacles, and climbing skills. In static obstacles, students will train on a mix of stationary upper and lower body obstacles learning to gain body control and move efficiently. The dynamic obstacles consist of ziplines, trapeze, spinning balance obstacles, and bars, among others. There is also a climbing course, in which guests can participate in activities such as rope climbing, salmon ladder, rock climbing, and the warp wall.

Guests receive structured coaching at Ninja Nation | Via @NinjaNationFriscoTX on Facebook

Guests can put their skills to the test in the Team Ninja and Ninja Games courses, where they can group up into teams and duke it out in collaborative and/or competitive games.

There is also a family course, in which guests five years of age and older can partake in the games and obstacles with structured coaching.

Read more: Family fun! Brunch & bowling at Pinstack, Plano

Ninja Nation can be booked and rented out for birthday parties, work retreats, and other events. They can also deliver their mobile obstacle course directly to you. Parents who homeschool their children can also register them for classes at Ninja Nation as part of their physical education curriculum.

Ninja Nation

7140 Dena Dr., Frisco

Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More: 214.937.4942 | ninjanation.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
